Sevens season begins in Mombasa as giants collide at Driftwood

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25 – All roads lead to the Mombasa Sports Club for rugby fans as the local 7s season kicks off with the Driftwood Sevens, over the weekend.

The first leg of the National Sevens Circuit (NSC) has the potential to be a blockbuster with interesting storylines among different teams.

NSC defending champions Kenya Harlequin are grouped in an interesting Pool A that includes Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad, Masinde Muliro University and Mwamba RFC.

Quins will have fond memories of this competition as they beat then NSC defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 15-12 in a dramatic final at the same venue.

Another final appearance in Mombasa will demand they navigate through their tricky pool into the knockout stages from where they will have brought themselves a step closer to a two-peat.

Blak Blad and MMUST will be looking to continue their impressive performances at last year’s edition.

Notably, for Blak Blad, was a 22-10 victory over tournament favourites Kabras Sugar to finish third in the Driftwood Sevens.

They eventually finished ninth with 51 points — a 50 percent improvement from their points tally in 2023.

Masinde Muliro University were also one of the most improved teams in the last edition, finishing one place above Blak Blad with 53 points.

Notably was their slaloming run at the Dala 7s in Kisumu where they reached the semi-finals, only to lose 22-17 to Quins in the third-place playoff.

Having been relegated from the Kenya Cup, Mwamba will be keen to heal the wounds with a good performance in the 7s.

The four-time NSC champions have it all to do to improve on last season’s performance where they finished 13th in the overall standings — a far cry from their fifth place finish in 2023.

Lions to roar again?

Even as they seek to defend their overall title, Quins will be aware of the ‘usual suspects’ who will be champing at the chance to dislodge them from the throne.

One of them, Kabras Sugar, are in Pool B alongside Impala RFC, Catholic University Monks and Nakuru RFC.

Kabras finished second in last year’s overall standings with 105 points, five adrift of Quins.

Having won the Kenya Cup, the sugar millers will be keen to add another gong in the form of the NSC title, which they last clinched in 2017.

They are the bookmakers’ favourite to top their pool and reach the knockout stages; it is now a question of who will join them.

Monks were one of the ‘minnows’ that caught the eye with their impressive showing in the last edition, which was reflected in the final standings — finishing seventh with 61 points.

This was also a 50 per cent improvement for the students who claimed some big scalps, including Strathmore Leos, on their way to a third place finish at the Christie 7s in Nairobi.

Having appointed Shujaa’s assistant head coach Louis ‘Fadhee’ Kisia as their new boss, Impala RFC will be hoping for a better outcome than the 12th place overall they garnered last season.

The four-time champions will be hoping that Kisia will restore the bite to the Ngong Road-based team — the coach having led Strathmore Leos to impressive results over the years.

Also hoping for better fortunes are Wanyore who finished 10th in last year’s edition; they may be a pale shadow of the team that won the tournament in 2015 but a return to their seventh place finish in 2023 will be a movement in the right direction.

Over to Pool C, KCB have perennial rivals Nondies, Mombasa Sports Club and Daystar University Falcons to contend with in their bid for a fifth NSC title.

The bankers finished third in the last edition, with 94 points, relinquishing the title they won in 2023.

Despite making it to three finals of the circuit, they only had one victory to show for — in the Kabeberi Sevens — while losing in the Driftwood and Dala Sevens.

They will be wary of Nondies who earned the tag of a ‘grim reaper’ for the role they played in the title race.

The Red Lions beat Quins 15-12 in the quarters of Prinsloo 7s to delay the latter’s title celebrations before twisting the dagger in Kabras hearts — a 15-5 win in the semis that eventually confirmed Quins’ first title since 2012.

The bankers will take solace that the last time they met Nondies in the Driftwood 7s, it was a bloodbath in which KCB came out 29-0 winners.

Home of Odongo swag

Boasting Shujaa superstar Patrick Odongo in their ranks, Falcons will be a team to watch as they seek to build on last edition in which they exhibited flashes of brilliance.

On the other hand, Mombasa Sports Club will be hoping that their home advantage spurs them on to good showings, despite seeming the weakest side on paper.

Pool D features Menengai Oilers, Strathmore Leos, Kabarak University and Stallions Rugby.

The oil merchants are coming off a successful 15s season in which they reached the Kenya Cup final, narrowly losing 27-26 to their brother club, Kabras Sugar.

They then reached the Enterprise Cup final where they once again lost to the sugar millers courtesy of a 33-12 scoreline.

Those losses, notwithstanding, Oilers have long been considered a third formidable force in Kenyan rugby — after Kabras and KCB.

Gibson Weru’s side finished fourth at last year’s NSC with 83 points — boasting the circuit’s top try scorer in Dennis Abukuse who scored 31 tries throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Leos may have considered last season a bit of drop-down despite finishing a respectable fifth with 78 points — 17 less than their tally in 2023.

A bright spot for them was their victory at the Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru where they demolished Nondies 33-7 for their first ever title in 15 years.

Coming into the opening weekend of NSC, the students will be high on confidence after clinching the season opener Ruff ‘N Tuff Tournament in Nairobi where they bested Mwamba 21-5 in a one-sided final.

They are favourites to progress to the knockouts of the main cup along with Oilers as Stallion and Kabarak hope to go against the grain and produce an upset.