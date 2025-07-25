Odira no longer scared of competing against big names in major events

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25, 2025 – African 800m silver medalist Lillian Odira says she’s no longer scared of competing on the big stage after making her Olympics debut in Paris, last year.

Odira says her confidence has grown and she is no longer afraid of running against the big names in the women’s 800m.

“From competing at last year’s Paris Olympics, I have gained some experience and as I head to the World Championships, I will be more experienced…unlike last year at the Olympics. I am going to sit down with my coach and devise the best programme for the World Championships so that we can work towards it,” she said.

Odira made her debut at the Paris Olympics where she reached the semi-finals of the women’s 800m – clocking 1:58.83 to finish fourth.

Before then, she had timed 2:00.36 to win silver at the African Championships in Douala, during which her fellow countrywoman, Sarah Moraa, won gold.

She also represented Kenya at this year’s World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China where she reached the semis as well.

All through these opportunities to don the Team Kenya singlet, Odira admits she has acquired a lot of crucial lessons that will come in handy at the World Championships.

“What I learned even from competing at the Paris Olympics was the need to work on my speed. That is what I have been working on because my endurance is okay. I wouldn’t know what targets to set myself for Tokyo because I still have to sit down with my coach and come up with goals that will inform the training programme that we will come up with,” the Kenya Prisons officer said.

Despite already sealing her ticket for the global showpiece, Odira put in a virtuoso performance to win the women’s 800m at the national trials on Tuesday at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

She clocked 2:13.85 in first place, ahead of Vivian Chebet (2:14.05) and Moraa (2:14.31) who came second and third respectively.

The national champion was grateful for a great year so far, noting that she is reaping the rewards of hard work and teamwork.

“I thank God because He has enabled me to come this far…I wouldn’t have done it without Him. I also have a very supportive team behind me who have helped me in my preparations. I was here and won the National Championships and today I have also won once again,” she said.

Odira will be accompanied by World champion Mary Moraa, Chebet and Sarah in the team to fly the national flag in the one-lap race in Tokyo.