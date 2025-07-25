Mwamba eye Sevens Circuit success with bold, new kit - Capital Sports
Shujaa player Tony Omondi poses in the new Mwamba RFC playing kit. PHOTO/MWAMBA RFC

Rugby

Mwamba eye Sevens Circuit success with bold, new kit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25, 2025 – Mwamba Rugby Football Club unveiled a new playing kit on Friday ahead of the National Sevens Circuit (NSC), this weekend.

The kit, designed by East African sportswear brand Tessen, features an electric aqua base contrasted with black and deep teal graphics.

“This jersey is not just a kit — it’s a storm brewing. It embodies the spirit of our club: fearless, electric, and ready to rewrite the script of the 2025 Sevens season,” Mwamba RFC interim chairman Edwin Waita said.

Designed for performance and with unrivalled durability using Tessen’s exclusive VENTIL8 technical fabric, the new Tessen Sports jersey reflects both innovation and identity.

VENTIL8 fabric technology not only offers increased life span it but also improved ventilation and comfort — ideal for the physical and fast paced nature of our beloved game of rugby.

Speaking at the same time, Mwamba captain Eliakim Kichoi said the kit makes them feel like champions.

“Wearing this kit makes you feel like you’ve already won half the battle. The design lifts us — it’s bold, aggressive, and unapologetically Mwamba. We’re more than ready,” he said.

Tessen’s brand manager Keeley Theobold said the new kit is a continuation of the firm’s strategy of telling stories through design.

“Working with Mwamba RFC has been a privilege. This jersey is designed to match their energy, resilience, and what Mwamba means to their supporters. We look forward to our continuing relationship to help this established club achieve their ambitions,” Theobold said.

The jersey will make its official debut this weekend at the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa — the opening leg of the NSC.

Kulabu are in Pool A where they face defending champions Kenya Harlequin, Masinde Muliro University and Kenyatta University Blak Blad.

