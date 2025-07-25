Mediratta Takes Early Lead As Professional Golfers Of Kenya Equator Tour Tees Off in Limiru

LIMURU, Jul 24 – Mohit Mediratta took the overnight lead after recording 5-under-par as the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Equator Tour – Limuru Wazi teed off Thursday.

Home player John Karichu, alongside Greg Snow and Kennedy Abuto, trailed closely at 4-under-par.

Meanwhile, Naom Wafula, who marked a historic milestone as the very first Kenyan female golfer to play in a PGK professional tour event, shot 4 over 76 on her debut.

Having officially joined the PGK as a professional golfer on July 12, Wafula represents a significant leap forward for women’s golf in Kenya.

Naomi Wafula competing at the PGK Equator Golf Tournament in Limuru – Her debut competition since turning pro

Her journey from junior golf to breaking the national gender barrier in the sport is celebrated with pride across Kenyan sporting circles.

Wafula’s participation is not just a personal triumph but a source of inspiration for young female golfers nationwide.

PGK’s leadership lauded her as a trailblazer, emphasizing that her inclusion is both symbolic and strategic for the future growth of women’s golf in Kenya.

Another narrative to watch is that of junior Bianca Ngecu, who, though not a professional golfer in this leg, represents the bright future of Kenyan golf.

This year’s Equator Tour solidifies PGK’s commitment to inclusivity and youth development, providing an exciting platform for both new talent and history-makers.

PGK Chairman CJ Wangai competing at the PGK Equator Golf Tournament in Limuru

With support from national and county leadership, as well as sponsors eager to back these pioneering golfers, the Limuru leg promises memorable performances and continued headlines as the tournament progresses.

At the same time, four golfers received a sponsorship boost from insurance company Britam.

The sponsored pros, Hesbon Kutwa (Royal Nairobi Golf Club), Kopan Timbe (Sigona Golf Club), Simon Ngige (Kiambu Golf Club), and Simon Njogu (Great Rift Valley Golf Resort) are set to compete across the 11-event PGK Equator Tour circuit.

Britam’s Ksh3 million sponsorship covers training, travel, tournament registration, accommodation, branded gear, and even performance-based incentives.