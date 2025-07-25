Lethal Forward Kapaito Returns to Boost Tusker Ahead of Upcoming Season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Tusker FC have pulled off a big move after confirming the return of star striker Erick Kapaito ahead of the 2025/26 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) season.

The two-time Golden Boot winner rejoins the Brewers after a brief stint with Tanzanian side Namungo FC.

He brings with him the firepower and experience the team lacked in the closing stages of last season.

Kapaito, 29, left Tusker at the end of the 2023/24 season after netting 12 goals in the league.

His departure was felt deeply by fans and teammates as the club fell short of reclaiming the FKF Premier League title and struggled with attacking consistency in the second leg of the season.

His return is seen as a major coup for the Brewers outfit, who are eyeing both domestic and the CAF Confederation Cup with the aim of progressing beyond the preliminary stages.

“Tusker FC is home and I feel I have returned to a place where I felt comfortable, happy and loved. I have a deep connection with this club and the fans, and I’m hungry to help bring more trophies to this great team. I’m back, focused, and ready to give my all,” Kapaito said during his unveiling at Ruaraka Grounds.

His comeback comes at a time when the Brewers are rebuilding under head coach Charles Okere, who took over midway through last season.

Okere has been vocal about strengthening the squad, especially the attack, and believes Kapaito’s return is a significant step in the right direction.

Eric Kapaito celebrates his first goal for Tusker FC. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu/Tusker FC

Kapaito is no stranger to the big stage. Before his move to Tanzania, he established his name as one of the most prolific forwards in Kenya, winning the FKF PL Golden Boot in 2018 and 2021. He returns as a more mature and tactically aware forward.

“Eric brings a lot to this team goals, leadership, and a winning mentality. He is familiar with our system, and his experience will be vital both on and off the pitch. Last season, we struggled a bit in the second leg because we didn’t have enough firepower upfront, and his return gives us that cushion,” Okere said.

Kapaito’s re-signing follows the arrival of Vincent Otieno from Nairobi City Stars, a creative midfielder, and utility defender Eugene Ikutwa from Bidco United.

The club is actively reinforcing its squad in preparation for the upcoming league campaign that kicks off in August.

The Brewers are also set to take part in some high-profile pre-season friendlies against Tanzanian side Yanga SC in Nairobi, a match that could see Kapaito test his form against former league rivals.

Fans have taken to social media expressing their excitement following the announcement, with many describing it as a homecoming of a legend.

As Tusker FC aims to return and reclaim the FKFPL crown from reigning Champions Police FC, the return of Kapaito may be the spark needed to ignite a title-winning campaign.