Kenya to kick off Phygital Contenders campaign against USA - Capital Sports
Issa Team celebrate with their trophy. PHOTO/ESPORTS KENYA

Esports

Kenya to kick off Phygital Contenders campaign against USA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25, 2025 – Kenya has been drawn in Group E alongside the United States and Uzbekistan in the Phygital Contenders tournament set to kick off on Saturday at the ADNEC National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi.

They begin their campaign against the Americans on Saturday before playing Uzbekistan, day later.

The top team in the group is assured to progress to the quarter finals set for Monday.

Top four teams from this competition shall join 12 others in the Games of The Future set for December 18-23, this year, in Abu Dhabi.

Team Captain Eric Koira exuded confidence ahead of the challenge:

“This is an interesting draw as we face top opponents. At this stage, every team is a good team so we just have to keep our confidence and stick to the game plan. I trust that we shall put out a good performance,” he said.

At the same time, team manager Fedrick Mwabili called on the boys to take it a game at a time.

“It is important to take one game at a time. This is not the time to think about the knock out stage. The most important match is the next match, then the other one. Focus should be on the immediate task which we are upbeat about,” he said.

Phygital is a relatively new sport in Kenya that combines traditional football with esports.

