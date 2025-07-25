Here we go! Shujaa co-captain ‘Japolo’ joins KCB

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25, 2025 – National men’s rugby 7s team co-captain George ‘Japolo’ Ooro has signed for Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) ahead of the opening leg of the National Sevens Circuit (NSC) in Mombasa.

Ooro is among 14 players named by the bankers for this weekend’s Driftwood Sevens at the Mombasa Sports Club.

The signing ends his four-year association with Strathmore Leos who he joined in 2021 and went on to star for them in the National Sevens Circuit (NSC).

His exceptional performances for the varsity side earned him a call-up to the Shujaa squad in 2022 under then coach Damian McGrath.

Ooro has, subsequently, become a mainstay of the national team during which he played a pivotal role in Shujaa regaining their World Series core status after defeating Germany 33-15 in the promotion playoff final, last year.

He was also part of coach Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s side that featured at the Paris Olympics where they finished ninth – their best ever placing at the quadrennial event.

Ahead of their return to the high table of rugby 7s, Ooro was handed the armband alongside Samuel Asati.

Under their on-pitch leadership, Shujaa finished ninth in the overall World Series standings – their highest point being an appearance in the final of the Singapore 7s.

At the den, Ooro will reunite with national teammates including Vincent Onyala, Festus Shiasi, and Floyd Wabwire.

In Mombasa, the four-time NSC champions are in Pool C where they face Nondies, Daystar Falcons and Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) Rugby.