‘Trophyless season a blessing in disguise for Gor Mahia’

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25, 2025 – Gor Mahia midfielder Austine Odhiambo admits their disappointing season in 2024/25 may have been a blessing in disguise for them.

Odhiambo says it enabled the management know which areas of the squad need refreshing to make them stronger.

“It was indeed a disappointing season for us because we didn’t perform to expectations. However, it may be a good thing for us because it has enabled the management to know which areas of the squad need to be strengthened. Maybe, if everything had worked out well, we would have all assumed that everything is okay,” he said.

K’Ogalo endured one of its most disappointing seasons in eight years, relinquishing their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title to Kenya Police after finishing second with 59 points – six adrift of the law enforcers.

They then lost 2-1 to National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi United in the FKF Cup final – ending their season trophyless for the first time since 2016.

The ripple effect was the subsequent disbandment of the technical bench, led by then head coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno.

The record league champions have since been linked with a host of names, including former boss Zdravko Logarusic, who is reportedly one of those who have applied for the vacant head coach position.

Back to Odhiambo, the Lucky Summer-raised footballer admits his season could have been better – a fact he attributes to injury struggles and persistent managerial changes.

“I, myself, struggled with injuries and the season did not pan out the way I would have wanted. When I came back, I tried to help the team achieve its goals in the best way possible but it was not to be,” the former AFC Leopards player said.

All that is water under the bridge for Odhiambo who will be tasked on creating chances for his teammates at the African Nations Championships (CHAN), to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania from August 2-30.

The midfielder is focused on doing what he does best as Stars seek to upset the odds in what will be their maiden appearance in the competition.

“It is a pressure on me and every other attacker because for the team to win we need to score goals. However, this is something I am used to considering that I play for Gor Mahia. Also, I have spoken to the coach and he has told me to try and stay more in the attacking zones rather than drifting into the deep zones,” he said.

Odhiambo debuted for Harambee Stars in June 2024, during the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Burundi, which ended 1-1.

He then captained and scored against Zambia in the COSAFA Cup on June 27 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in South Africa – a match they won 2-0.

Odhiambo’s other goals have come against Comoros (2-0) and South Sudan (1-1).