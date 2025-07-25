American-based runner Ejore Eyes Podium at World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25, 2025 – Kenyan runner Susan Ejore has set her sights on winning a medal at this year’s World Championships in Tokyo in September.

The 29-year-old said she is desperate to make the podium in what will be her third major competition in Kenyan colours.

“I’ve raced the same people over and over, so I have good experience and right now I have more confidence. I am ready to go there and put myself in the mix. I want to be on that podium so bad, my goal is to get a medal,” the United States based athlete said.

Ejore debuted for the country at the Paris Olympics where she clocked 3:56.07 to finish sixth in the women’s 1500m final.

Her second international competition for Kenya was at this year’s World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China where she 4:03.89 to finish fifth in the women’s 1500m.

Ejore earned passageway to Tokyo via the national trials on Tuesday during which she clocked 4:05.24 to finish second at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Rising star Nelly Chepchirchir won the race in 4:05.09 as Dorcas Ewoi came third after clocking 4:08.08.

The trio will be joined by four-time world champion Faith Kipyegon in flying the national flag high in the three-and-a-quarter lap race.

Ejore is happy her efforts to make the team paid dividends.

“My expectation was to execute and get the position one or two, because these are the automatic spots. I already had the time; it was just to come here and fight for that position. I am very happy I get to represent Kenya; it is always an honor,” the United States based athlete said.

Born and raised in Nakuru County, Ejore moved to the United States on an athletics scholarship and has been based in Arizona.