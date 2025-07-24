Why McCarthy had to include former Sharks striker Oluoch in CHAN squad

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy says Posta Rangers striker Felix Oluoch was too good to omit out of his squad for the African Nations Championships (CHAN) despite only watching him once.

McCarthy says Oluoch was a standout when a makeshift team of local and foreign-based players beat Stars 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Kasarani Annex, a week ago.

“We missed to select him during the regular season but what we saw during that friendly game was more than enough to convince us that we can add another player to the squad. He really stood out during that friendly,” the South African said.

Oluoch is part of McCarthy’s 25-man final squad for the continental competition, a just reward for a player who has had to wait for his maiden call to the national team set-up.

He came into the limelight in 2021/22 when he scored 12 goals in 24 matches for Kariobangi Sharks.

He was the third highest scorer in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League that season, despite struggling with injuries.

Having struggled to regain his scoring touch, Oluoch ended up at Posta Rangers for who he scored crucial goals as they regained their place in the 2024/25 league season.

In particular, he bagged a brace as the mailmen beat Naivas FC 2-0 in the first leg of their promotion playoff at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a, last month.

His presence in the team will go a long way in making up for the absence of Moses Shummah and Emmanuel Osoro who had to drop out of the squad after securing moves to Zambian giants Power Dynamos.

Also shoring up the attack for McCarthy at CHAN is former Kariobangi Sharks striker Masoud Juma who has reportedly signed for a National Super League (NSL) – in time to be eligible for the tournament.

The South African expressed his delight at having the forward at his disposal.

“We were informed that he was back in the country and had signed for a second division side so I called him up to have a look at him. He’s a player I have worked with before when I signed him for Cape Town City,” McCarthy said.

Other forward options for McCarthy include Shabana youngster Austin ‘Lastborn’ Odongo – set for his national team debut – Ulinzi Stars stalwart Boniface Muchiri, Tusker FC hitman Ryan Ogam and Kenya Police’s Mohammed Bajaber.