Tusker FC Strengthens Backline with the Signing of Eugene Ikutwa

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24 – Tusker FC has strengthened its backline with the signing of right-back Eugene Ikutwa from Bidco United.

The 22-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the Brewers ahead of the upcoming season, adding strength and depth to the club’s defensive unit.

Ikutwa, known for his composure on the ball, aerial prowess, and speed on the width, has been a standout performer for Bidco over the past two seasons.

His consistent displays have earned him a reputation as one of the league’s most promising young defenders.

“We are thrilled to bring Eugene on board,” said Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere. “He is a talented and disciplined player who fits perfectly into our style of play. His arrival will give us more options at the back and help us in our push for silverware this season. He is young and talented and will definitely serve this club for a good time.”

Speaking after signing his contract, Ikutwa expressed his excitement about joining one of Kenya’s most decorated football clubs:

“It’s an honor to join Tusker FC, and I am delighted. As a player growing up, you always aspire to play for a big club, and Tusker is one of those teams you have on your wishlist,” Ikutwa stated.

He added, “This is a team known for its reputation of winning titles and I want to challenge myself at such a stage. This is a big step in my career, and I’m ready to give everything for the badge. I’m looking forward to working with the coach and my new teammates.”

The club is confident that Ikutwa’s addition will significantly bolster the squad as preparations intensify for the new campaign.

He becomes the second player to join the Ruaraka-based side after midfielder Vincent Owino.