Team Kenya off to Abu Dhabi for Esports Tournament - Capital Sports
Issa Team celebrate with their trophy. PHOTO/ESPORTS KENYA

Team Kenya off to Abu Dhabi for Esports Tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24, 2025 – Esports Kenya Phygital team are in the United Arab Emirates to take part in the Phygital Contenders tournament organized by World Phygital Community.

The prestigious global event will take place from 25th to 29th July 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in the United Arab Emirates.

The tournament brings together top 24 ranked phygital football teams from across the globe, all vying for qualification to the Games of the Future 2025, set for December in Abu Dhabi.

The team comprises of:

  1. Ian Abura
  2. Hassan Rayed
  3. Abdulkader Husam
  4. Oyier Samuel
  5. Koira Eric
  6. Ambah Joash
  7. Asad Nabil
  8. Mureithi Leone
  9. Mwabili Fredrick

“We have a strong and committed team. We look forward to this exciting opportunity for them to showcase their talent and hopefully get the ticket to the GOTF 2025.” Said Ronny Lusigi, President Esports Federation.

