Okutoyi, Shah shine for Kenya at World University Games

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24, 2025 – The Kenyan duo of Angella Okutoyi and Kael Shah qualified for the finals of the FISU World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany after victory in the mixed doubles on Thursday.

Okutoyi and Shah dismissed Portugal’s Maria Garcia and Pedro Araujo 7-6 6-3 in a match that took just over an hour.

The two will face Japan’s Natsuki Yoshimoto and Jay Dylan Friend who defeated Karolina Kubanova and Jan Jermar of the Czech Republic in the other semi-final.

Okutoyi currently studies at the Auburn University, Alabama in the United States, which she joined in 2022 on a tennis scholarship programme.

On the other hand, Shah is a student at the Denison University in Granville, Ohio.

Kenya has so far won two medals at the competition, including one gold and one silver.

Brian Musau stormed to victory in the men’s 10,000m on Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma State University student clocking a season’s best (SB) of 28:42.39.

Great Britain’s David Steven Mullarkey came second in 28:43.44 as Spaniard Mario Prego Montero clocked a personal best (PB) of 28:45.02 to bag bronze.

Meanwhile, Daito Bunka University’s Sarah Wanjiru clinched silver in the women’s 10,000m after clocking a PB of 31:41.80 in second place.

The race was won by Slovenian Klara Lukan who timed 31:25.84 as Alicia Berzosa Martin of Spain clocked 32:00.73 to claim bronze.

Wanjiru will also be competing in the women’s 5000m final to be held on Saturday.