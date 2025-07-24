Isak not part of Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 24 – Alexander Isak has not been named in Newcastle’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

On Saturday, Magpies boss Eddie Howe said Isak would “absolutely” be part of the squad for games in Singapore and South Korea.

Newcastle have selected a 30-man group for the trip but said Isak “misses out with a minor thigh injury”.

The Sweden international, who scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last season, has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

The 25-year-old was also left out of Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Celtic as Newcastle began their pre-season fixtures.

Defender Lewis Hall has not featured since February with a foot injury but has been included in the squad as he steps up his recovery before the 2025-26 season.

Newcastle face Arsenal on Sunday 27 July in Singapore before travelling to South Korea to take on a K-League All-Star team on 30 July and Tottenham on 3 August.