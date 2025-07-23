‘Wangari Warriors’ show class to win inaugural ‘Empower Mchezaji’ tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Former Kenya Police Bullets goalkeeper Valentine Khwaka turned on the style, saving two penalties as the ‘Wangari Warriors’ clinched the title at the inaugural ‘Empower Mchezaji’ tournament staged at the Mashuuru Sports Complex in Kajiado over the weekend.

The Warriors beat Chelagat Chargers 2-1 on spot kicks in the seven-a-side single day extravaganza. They had to come from a goal down to force the game to penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Mathare United forward Musa Masika’s stinging shot had given the Chargers a 1-0 lead, but Harambee Starlets’ and Simba Queens midfield maestro Corazone Aquino levelled for Warriors right at the death with a brilliant shot.

Valentine Khwaka saves a penalty during the final

The tournament brought together eight teams, each uniquely named after several women history makers. Wangari Warriors was named after trailblazing Kenyan nobel laureate Wangari Mathai while the Chargers were named after human rights defender Chelagat Mutai.

There was also the Kipyegon Strikers named after world record holder Faith Kipyegon, Nyiva Champs named after Kenya’s first ever female cabinet Secretary Nyiva Mwendwa, Wanja Waves, named aptly after departed volleyball queen Janet Wanja.

Other teams included the Obiri Starlets, named after athletics queen Hellen Obiri, Karua Queens, named after vocal politician and Kenya’s former minister of Justice Martha Karua as well as the Orie Rogo Falcons named after politician Orie Rogo Manduli.

Man-marking! – Eugene Asike and Jesse Were

The teams were composed of top female footballers from across the country and each had one male player. Mathare’s Masika, Yanga SC midfielder Duke Abuya was with the Warriors and led them to the title, Former Tusker FC captain Eugene Asike, now in England, Police FC captain David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng and teammates Kenneth Muguna as well as Jesse Were, Gor Mahia wingback Levin Odhiambo, Mathare United left back Ericson Mulu as well as Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder Francis Omondi were all part of the action.

The tournament was founded and run by journalist and women’s football advocate Nana Owiti, to help raise awareness on Gender Based Violence.

“Two seasons ago we had a team in the Women’s Premier League called Gaspo who dropped out on allegations of the coach sleeping with the girls and asking for sexual favours from them. I felt there was need to amplify this and a need to give the girls a voice. If this happens a lot in the Premier League, what of the grassroots where there are actually no systems to protect them,” Owiti told Capital Sports.

Tournament founder Nana Owiti speaks to the girls

She added; “We had a man in every team for allyship. We needed to tell the men that this is not a gender war but they need to help us make our girls feel safe. On the return, they were saying that yes, these are our sisters and we need to protect them.”

The tournament not only brought young and upcoming players from local leagues but also Kenyan internationals. Among those present included Simba’s new signing Cynthia Shilwatso, her new teammate Aquino, departing Jentrix Shikangwa, Yanga Princesses’ Lydia ‘Ozil’ Okoth, USA-based Mwanahalima ‘Dogo’ Adam, South Korea based Terry Engesha, Moroccan league top scorer Violet Nanjala, Austria based Sylvia Makungu and India-based Elizabeth Katungwa.

“This is a really good platform for us women footballers to join hands and raise our voices on the plight of our game. It is also a chance to interact and learn from each other and now that most of us are on off-season, an opportunity to keep fit,” Adam said.

Lydia ‘Ozil’ Okoth and Cynthia Shilwatso in action

Her sentiments were shared by Shilwatso who said; “It is really great to meet and interact with players from different backgrounds and different set ups. This really helps us to learn from each other and improve as well as build networks.”

Shikangwa said; “We usually just meet during national team calls and such but this tournament really offered us a chance to link up, have fun and interact. Above all, it helped send the message that gender violence is not welcome in women’s football.”

Owiti said that she hopes for a bigger and better second edition.

The Mashuuru Sports Foundation (MASFO) was one of the major partners of the event and offered the grounds as well as full board accommodation for all the eight teams. Located deep inside Kajiado County, a four-hour drive from Nairobi, the Complex offers a massive and unique sports venue, tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Action during the tournament

It boasts of a 64-person accommodation facility as well as two full size football pitches, two basketball and tennis courts as well as an upcoming gym.

“We are delighted to have partnered this noble initiative and we are looking forward to do even more. This is a facility which looks to positively impact sports in the country, and such tournaments offer this avenue,” Victor Muli, the MASFO Director said.

Other partners in the tournament included the Erick Ouma Foundation as well as the Watenya Foundation.

In the tournament, Khwaka was named best goalkeeper, ‘Ozil’ Okoth named Most Valuable Player, while Aquino was the top scorer.