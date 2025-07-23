Top Golfers Clash At NCBA Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship In Sigona

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – The 104th NCBA Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship has attracted top golfers in the country ahead of the event slated to tee off Thursday to Sunday at the par-72 Sigona Golf Club.

The tournament forms part of the Kenya Swing Series and has drawn a field of 78 golfers representing Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia, Mauritius, Ethiopia, and Austria.

Michael Karanga, John Lejirma, Elvis Muigu, Ebill Omoll, and Adel Balala are some of the local names that will take to the course on Thursday in the qualifiers, with Tsevi Soni, Krish Shah, and Kevin Ayien highlighting the juniors who will tee off alongside the seasoned competitors.

Fresh from winning the NCBA Kabete Open, South Africa’s Prannay Kapur leads the foreign contingent that also has clubmate Gilbert Chalwe, who finished joint second at VetLab Sports Club last weekend, Felix Dusabe of Rwanda, and Gabriel Le Court from Mauritius, among others.

Notably, defending champion Michael Alunga, who beat compatriot Joseph Cwinywaai in the final last year to win the title at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, will not participate in this year’s tournament.

The total prize money for the tournament is Ksh 694,000, with the overall winner taking home Ksh 130,000, and will get an automatic qualification for the 2026 Magical Kenya Open.

Additionally, performance in this tournament will contribute towards each player’s Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) ranking points and their World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) status.

“From a technical standpoint, we’ve prepared meticulously to meet international standards. We’re deploying advanced scoring and tracking systems to ensure accuracy, transparency, and a seamless experience for both players and spectators,” said Brian Akun, Vice Chairman.

“The course at Sigona Golf Club has been carefully selected and conditioned to challenge every aspect of a player’s skill. We thank NCBA, the tournament’s title sponsor, for their unwavering commitment to drive the development of amateur golf in Kenya,” Tournament Director Brian Akun said.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said: “We are proud to sponsor the 104th Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship at Sigona Golf Club starting Thursday. This year’s field is truly international, bringing together top talent from seven other countries, and we expect good action just like we experienced during Kabete Open last weekend.”

The NCBA Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship is the second part of the three-part Kenya Swing Series, the others being the recently concluded Kabete Open and the NCBA Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship.