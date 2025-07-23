National Sevens Circuit to include one more leg with women’s tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 23, 2025 – This year’s National Sevens Circuit (NSC) is set to have four legs featuring a women’s division — an increase from last year’s three.

The confirmed legs include this weekend’s Driftwood Sevens, Embu Sevens, Christie Sevens, and Dala Sevens.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Harriet Okach described the development as a “game changer” for women’s rugby, especially as Kenya targets HSBC Core Status for both the men’s and women’s national sevens teams in 2026.

“It’s really great to know that this step will lead to having four women’s competitions across four legs. This support will go a long way in impacting our journey,” she said.

She added that the inclusion is not just about equality, but strategy.

“This circuit is not just a domestic competition. It marks the beginning of our journey to qualify both our men’s and women’s teams for HSBC Core Status next year,” the chair said.

The circuit will kick off with the Driftwood Sevens on July 26-27 (this coming weekend) at the Mombasa Sports Club.

In a further boost, Sportpesa announced a KSH 15 million sponsorship towards this year’s edition.

The betting firm’s communication director Willis Ojwang’ exalted the growth of the tournament and its impact on the game at a national level.

“We are proud that from the SportPesa 7s, we saw the team that went ahead to be crowned the Africa 7s Champions, booking their place into the Olympics and afterwards rose fast to return into the HSBC series,” he said.

Each winner of the main division will walk away with Ksh 100,000 whereas those in the women’s division pocket Ksh 70,000.