Naomi Wafula, Indiza top players as Sunshine development tour – East Africa swing Heads to Coast

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Pioneer professional golfer Naomi Wafula of Vipingo Ridge will lead the women’s field in the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing set to resume in August with a double-header in Kenya’s coastal region.

The Tour will stage its third leg from August 4–6 at the Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa, followed by the fourth leg from August 9–11 at the Diamonds Leisure Beach and Golf Resort on the South Coast.

Each of the Coast legs will be played over three rounds with a total prize purse of Sh2m per event.

Players will also earn Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, reinforcing the tour’s role as an exclusive pathway to global golfing opportunities in East Africa.

Dismas Indiza in action

The tournament will feature professional and elite amateur male and female golfers, drawn from East Africa, West Africa, and South Africa’s Big Easy Tour.

Dismas Indiza currently leads the Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit with 280.35 points, Njoroge Kibugu is second with 275.78 points, and John Lejirma is third with 255 points.

Other players expected to feature at the Kenyan coast include Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera, Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo, Tanzania’s Nuru Molel, and Nigeria’s Sunday Abimbola.

“We are excited to take the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing to the Coast Region, both Nyali and Leisure are top-rated championship golf courses, and playing at the Kenyan Coast provides players with a different experience and challenge,” promoter Charles Gacheru said.

He added, “The Tour isn’t just about prize money, it is more importantly about offering players a clearly defined pathway to the global world of golf, and this is the only Tour in East Africa that provides a structured and defined pathway to events such as the Olympic Games.”

Winsdor’s Njoroge Kibugu, follows his shot during round two action at the East Africa Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing Qualifying School

The Sunshine Development Tour is the only golf Tour in East Africa that offers Official World Golf Ranking points, which are mandatory for Olympic qualification and a clear pathway to one of the world’s top golf tours, the Sunshine Tour.

“Members of the Sunshine Development Tour here in East Africa have access to playing opportunities on the Big Easy Tour in South Africa, limited invite slots into the Sunshine Tour and the Sunshine Ladies Tour, and at the end of the season, our members will have the opportunity to compete for Sunshine Tour cards,” Gacheru added.

“This Tour has enabled Dismas Indiza to move over 2,000 positions on the Official World Golf Ranking, and we believe that after the Coast leg, Indiza, Njoroge Kibugu, and John Lejirma will be close to breaking into the top 1,000 of the world, a first for our country.”