McCarthy names Harambee Stars final squad for CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has named a 25-man final squad to represent the country at next month’s African Nations Championships (CHAN) in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The team, to be skippered by Kenya Police left back Aboud Omar, sees the last-minute inclusion of former Kariobangi Sharks hitman Masoud Juma.

Juma was called up to the squad last week, having signed for a National Super League (NSL) side after a long stint abroad.

McCarthy said the qualities offered by Juma made his availability too good an opportunity to pass.

“We were informed that he was back in the country and had signed for a second division side so I called him up to have a look at him. He’s a player I have worked with before when I signed him for Cape Town City,” the South African said.

In line for a debut in Kenyan colours is Shabana youngster Austine ‘Lastborn’ Odongo who was also called up last week, having shone for Tore Bobe in the just-concluded season.

The forward line will also comprise Ryan Ogam — who scored 15 goals for Tusker in the last season — as well as Posta Rangers Felix Oluoch who McCarthy said caught him by surprise.

“He’s a player we had not had the chance to look at but when we played a friendly against a combined side, we saw that he had the qualities that we need in the side hence why we called him up,” he said.

The team are currently training at Nyayo Stadium, having arrived from Arusha, Tanzania where they withdrew from the Cecafa Four Nations Tournament.

They begin their CHAN campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on August 3 at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.