McCarthy explains why Harambee Stars withdrew from CHAN warm-up tourney in Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 23, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy says they withdrew from the Cecafa Four-Nations Tournament in Tanzania because of poor conditions of the pitch.

McCarthy said the pitch put his players at risk of injuries ahead of the African Nations Championships (CHAN), which they will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania from August 2-30.

“What happened in Tanzania was an unfortunate event. We went there with good intentions but for footballing reasons, it was not to our satisfaction. The team as well as the technical bench agreed that were we to continue with the tournament then it would set us back majorly in terms of injuries to certain players. We think very highly of ourselves,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy further took responsibility for the decision to return home, from Arusha, noting that playing in the tournament would negatively impact Stars’ performance in CHAN.

“We didn’t want to make excuses, if we fail to make it out of the group stages…to say why we have not done so (blaming it on our participation in the tournament). Therefore, us coming back home was the best possible way of giving us the best chance of going past the group stages. Where we were meant to train (in Tanzania) was simply not good enough,” he said.

The national team was due to face the hosts in the first game of the tourney on Monday afternoon but withdrew on the material day.

A statement from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) indicated that the withdrawal was based on the advice of McCarthy and the rest of the technical bench.

However, the regional football governing body have since then reacted with dismay at the withdrawal, terming it unfair.

On Monday night, Cecafa secretary general Auka Gecheo bemoaned Kenya’s withdrawal, saying that they had made every effort to accommodate the team’s special requests regarding the pitch as well as the accommodation.

Nonetheless, Stars continue their preparations for the continental showpiece, undertaking their first training session since the Tanzania fiasco.

McCarthy took his boys through their paces at the Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, after which he spoke highly of the team unity.

“We are happy to be back home…very good environment…the facility is good. I saw something that I have not seen before…it’s something we only see in the Germanys and the Spains…and that is team unity and togetherness,” he said.

Stars begin their campaign against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on August 3 at the Kasarani Stadium before subsequent Group A matches against Angola (August 7), Morocco (August 10) and Zambia (August 17) – all at the same venue.