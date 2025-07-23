Kipyegon eager to smash 1500m world record for fourth time - Capital Sports
Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon in training for the sub-four, one mile attempt. PHOTO/FAITH KIPYEGON

Athletics

Kipyegon eager to smash 1500m world record for fourth time

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 23, 2025 – Triple Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon has declared her intent to break her own world record, once again.

Kipyegon said breaking the world record at this month’s Prefontaine Classic has inspired her to push the limits even further.

“I was not expecting to break my own world record in Eugene, but I believed in myself. If I could cross 3:49, then I think I’m still capable of running under 3:48. So, I’ll keep pushing it—there’s still room for improvement,” the double world record holder said.

Kipyegon clocked a world record of 3:48.68 to win the women’s 1500m and smash the previous one of 3:49.04, which she smashed in Paris in July last year.

It is the third time she has broken the world record for the three-and-three-quarter lap race, having first done so at the Florence Diamond League in 2023 when she clocked 3:49.11.

Kipyegon was in attendance at the national trials for the World Championships, held on Tuesday at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

However, she was not dressed up in her tools of trade rather she was sitting in the stands, taking in the action.

She watched on as Nelly Chepchirchir and Susan Ejore secured their slots to join her in the women’s 1500m at the Tokyo championships.

Kipyegon will also be competing in the women’s 5000m where she will be accompanied by double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet and double world record holder Agnes Ngetich in their medal hunt for Kenya.

She believes both sets of her teammates are formidable and capable of engineering a podium sweep.

“I am so happy to be joining such a strong team. It’s exciting to run alongside talented women like Nelly, Susan, Beatrice, and Agnes. I think there’s still room for improvement,” she said.

The four-time world 1500m champion — who is also the world 5000m champion — is hoping to stay injury free as the countdown to Tokyo continues.

“The target now is to train healthy and stay injury-free towards Tokyo. Doubling isn’t easy, but with proper preparation, I hope everything will go well,” Kipyegon said.

