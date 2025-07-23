Javelin veteran Yego eyeing second world title at Tokyo Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 23, 2025 – The 2016 Olympics silver medalist Julius Yego is eyeing his second javelin world title at this year’s championships in Tokyo.

Yego says he is focused and determined for what could be his final World Championships.

“I am going for it. Maybe it will be difficult for me to go for another World Championships, so I am holding my breath that I stay healthy and I give my best,” the 2015 world champion said.

With a personal best (PB) of 92.72m set in 2015 in Beijing — which is also the African record — Yego remains a formidable force in the field.

Despite injuries that slowed his momentum in subsequent years, Yego has gradually returned to top form.

“This year, I competed with the favorites of the past few years, and I am at the same level as them. It’s just making sure that by the time we reach the World Championships, my form is at a peak. That is what I am working on now,” the 36-year-old said.

Reflecting on recent local competitions, Yego shared his thoughts on the state of javelin throwing in Kenya, particularly praising the progress among the women.

“It shows that she is doing so well. We had some ladies doing 52 and 50, so it means that the level of competition with the ladies is going up,” Yego said.

He also issued a challenge to male javelin throwers in Kenya, encouraging them to aim higher.

“For the men, maybe they need to pick up their souls because the gap is too huge. If you do 75 this year, aim for 80m next year,” the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion said.

Yego will be competing in his seventh World Championships since his debut in Moscow in 2013.