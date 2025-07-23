Cherotich vows to make millions of Kenyans proud at World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 23, 2025 – Olympic bronze medalist Faith Cherotich says she will work hard to ensure she meets the expectations of millions of Kenyans who expect her to win gold at this year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

The youngster says the pressure is on her to deliver but is confident in her abilities to shoulder the burden.

“The pressure is definitely there and I know millions of Kenyans want me to win gold at the World Championships. I will work hard in training so that I can make them proud come the competition,” she said.

Cherotich has established herself as a favourite for the world title following a peerless performance in the Diamond League circuit this season.

She began the campaign with victory in Doha in May, clocking 9:05.08 to win the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

The 20-year-old then followed up that with another victory in Oslo where she clocked a then world lead of 9:02.60.

At the Paris Diamond League on June 20, she clocked a world leading time of 8:53.37 to enhance her profile as one of the must-watch Kenyans at the global competition.

One of the scalps she has claimed is that of WInfred Yavi, the Kenyan-born Bahraini who holds the world and Olympic titles.

Cherotich admits such successes has solidified her confidence heading to Japan.

“Although I would say there is a bit of tension in me, it is not so much as it was in the beginning. She is the Olympic and world champion so it is only natural to feel tense when competing with her. However, I have grown in confidence with every race,” the 2022 World Under 20 champion said.

She is not counting her chicks before they hatch, though; the youngster knows there is more improvement required.

“The World Championships is a very tough competition. I thank my coach for the programme he has prepared for me to train, which has helped me a lot throughout the season. I want to intensify my training heading into Tokyo so that I am at my best condition,” she said.

Cherotich was in action at Tuesday’s national trials for the World Championships at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

She clocked 9:09.44 to claim first place, ahead of Doris Lemngole (9:24.69) and Caren Chebet (9:34.91) who finished second and third respectively.