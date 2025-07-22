Tergat proud of NOC-K legacy after tough start to presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22, 2025 – Outgoing National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat believes he has left the body better than he found it, eight years ago.

Tergat struck a tone of pride and satisfaction over the progress made since he took office in 2017.

“It has been a pleasure working for the National Olympic Committee and representing NOC on behalf of the Government of Kenya. I am handing over an institution that is not where we found ourselves when we came in, it is a very solid institution now,” the five-time world marathon champion said.

Tergat assumed the reins in September 2017, at a time when NOC-K was mired in the Rio Olympics scandal that had seen some of its officials standing in the dock on corruption charges.

The marathon legend was elected unopposed after the elimination of his then challenger, Patrick Muyah, whose Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) was marred in wrangles — forcing the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) to bar them from participating.

Tergat would then earn another term in 2021, going unopposed again in elections held at the Pride Inn Hotel.

His term came to an end in April this year but he had to sit tight as NOC-K were entangled in another episode of wrangles that forced the postponement of the polls on two occasions.

The elections were finally held on July 21 at the Ole Sereni Hotel, his first deputy president Shadrack Maluki garnering 15 votes to defeat secretary general Francis Mutuku — and eventually succeed him.

Tergat voiced strong support for his successor, expressing confidence in his abilities to steer NOC-K to the next level.

“Maluki is capable and has been in sport for many years. I know he and his team will take us to the next level. He is able to continue the good work,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, Maluki said he would drawing from the fountain of wisdom that is Tergat, even as he assumes the reins.

“Tergat is not leaving NOC-K but will be a honorary president on the board. We look forward to his guidance,” he said.