Starlets forward ‘Dogo’ seeks new lease of life with Danish move

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Kenyan international Mwanahalima Adam is leaving United States top tier side Kansas City Current to join Dannish side HB Koge on a season-long loan deal. Adam joined KC Current in August 2024, but will make a move back to Europe for the new campaign.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net after the move was confirmed, Adam, nicknamed ‘Dogo’, said she made the move purely to get more playing time.

“As a player, you always want to play more and I had to request the club to let me go on loan; its not that they wanted to let go of me. There were some clubs which were ready to buy me on a permanent but the club refused so we had to reach a middle ground to go on loan then come back at the end of the season. I have had a great time in Kansas with such an amazing and great team and I have grown a lot in that duration of time. I just needed to get more minutes on the pitch and the loan move to Koge gives me that,” the striker told Telecomasia.

Adam says that the move will also be beneficial to the national team, as it will ensure she is in top shape ahead of the final Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against The Gambia later in the year.