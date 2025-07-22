‘Shape up or ship out:’ NOC-K boss Maluki lays down law for errant federations

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22, 2025 – Newly elected National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Shadrack Maluki has warned errant federations to shape up or ship out.

Maluki said it is going to be business unusual for federations that prioritise business interests over those of the athletes.

“It is time for them to shape up or ship out…it is not going to be business as usual. They have put the welfare of the athletes at the forefront. One thing we noticed about the elections was that it was more about personal interests rather than the welfare of the athletes,” he said.

Maluki triumphed in the long-awaited elections that had twice been postponed by different wrangles.

He garnered 15 votes compared to 12 for his closest competitor — immediate former secretary general Francis Mutuku.

The polls were initially scheduled for April 23 but were postponed on the material day after four federations failed to agree on which of their officials would vote on their behalf.

The federations included Kenya Handball Federation (KHF), Taekwondo Federation of Kenya (TFK), Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) and the Kenya Triathlon Federation (KTF).

A second attempt to hold the elections on June 19 became a cropper after Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president Andrew Mudibo obtained an injunction from the High Court of Eldoret halting the polls.

This was after a Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruling that barred him from contesting the secretary general’s position on the basis that his parent federation did not comply with the Sports Act (2013) at the time that he was nominated for the position.

In lieu of these wrangles, Maluki admitted there are a lot of wounds in many federations.

He noted the need to heal these wounds to allow NOC-K move forward and prepare for upcoming competitions.

“These elections have left a number of federations divided and I want to take this opportunity in the first few months to ensure we are reading from the script. I want to see all of us working together as a unit…focusing on sports development,” Maluki said.

He added: “First and foremost, we are late in organising for the Los Angeles Olympics because of this politics we have been involved in. We are going to work immediately…there is no room for laxity. The first thing is to put our house in order in every federation to ensure we are on course.”

The new president will also need to spearhead preparations for next year’s Commonwealth Games as well as the Dakar Youth Olympics.