How CHAN affects Team Kenya preparations for World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22, 2025 – The Kenyan team to the World Championships in Tokyo will hit residential camp training in Eldoret ahead of the global competition on September 13-21.

Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei said this has been necessitated by the African Nations Championships (CHAN), which will be held in Nairobi, rendering all venues in the city inaccessible.

“After this we will embark on the actual preparations for the team to go to Tokyo. We will take this team to go and train at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret because we do not want to waste any time. Immediately, after CHAN (Africa Nations Championships) is over, we will bring them back home for the final preparations before we take them to Tokyo,” Tuwei said.

CHAN is expected to kick off on August 2-30 across the East African countries of Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

In Kenya, the matches are set to be staged at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium, with the Ulinzi Sports Complex, Police Sacco and Kasarani Annex being used as training grounds.

Sports CS Salim Mvurya addresses athletes selected to the World Championships in Tokyo. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

With no other venue in the vicinity of the city possessing a tartan track, Team Kenya have hence been forced to move to the North Rift to begin their preparations.

The federation held their national trials for the global competition at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Tuesday, selecting 58 athletes to represent the country at the event.

Tuwei said the competition was fair, adding that all the athletes who made the team deserved to be on it.

“I want to wish them well and believe they will do the country proud at the World Championships. This is a team of champions and all of you have seen how we have selected the team today…based on the tough competition that was witnessed today,” he said.