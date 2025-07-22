Chengetich overcomes stronger opposition to seal ticket to World Champs - Capital Sports
Chengetich overcomes stronger opposition to seal ticket to World Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22, 2025 – African Games champion Janeth Chepngetich cruised to victory in the women’s 10,000m as the national trials for the World Championships got off to a flier at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Tuesday morning.

Chepngetich clocked 30:27.0 to cross the finish line first ahead of double world record holder Agnes Ngetich who timed 30:27.4 in second.

Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion Beatrice Chebet finished third in 30:27.5 in what was a closely contested race.

Speaking after the race, the 26-year-old expressed her delight at sealing her ticket to the Tokyo Games.

“I am very happy to have sealed my place to the World Championships today. I came into this race with the goal of doing that and I thank God, I have been successful. I am confident in the team that we have built here today and if we get a podium sweep in Tokyo, that will be the greatest thing,” she said.

She will be competing in her first ever World Championships after failing to do so for the last edition in 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

