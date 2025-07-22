Cecafa unhappy with Harambee Stars withdrawal from CHAN warm-up tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22, 2025 – Cecafa have bemoaned Kenya’s decision to pull out of the Four Nations tournament that was set to kick off on Monday (July 21) in Arusha, Tanzania.

Cecafa secretary general Auka Gecheo termed the withdrawal as unfair especially after the regional body went out of their way to meet Kenya’s demands.

“We find the withdrawal of Kenya to be unfair, especially after extensive efforts were made to meet the federation’s requests,” Gecheo said.

The national football team had arrived in Arusha on Saturday morning and were due to face the hosts in the opener at the Karatu Stadium on Monday.

However, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced that Harambee Stars would be withdrawing following advice from head coach Benni McCarthy who was unhappy with some of the preparations by the organisers.

Regardless, Cecafa say the tournament will go on with Uganda, Tanzania and Senegal.

The hosts face Uganda on Tuesday before the Ugandans face African Nations Championships (CHAN) defending champions Senegal on Friday (July 25th).

The hosts then wrap up the round-robin tourney against Senegal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Harambee Stars are expected back in the country to continue their preparations for CHAN, which they will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.