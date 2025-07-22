Athletics Kenya name 58 to represent Kenya at World Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) have named 58 athletes to represent the country at this year’s World Championships in Tokyo in September.

The team were selected after a rigorous day of national trials at the Ulinzi Sports Complex during which the top two finishers in each discipline earned an automatic ticket, provided they met the qualifying time.

The World Championships is set for September 13-21, with Kenya looking to add to the 171 medals they have won in the history of the competition, thus far.

More to follow…