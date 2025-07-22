Athletics Kenya name 58 to represent Kenya at World Champs - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Olympics 3000m steeplechase bronze medalist Faith Cherotich in action at the national trials for the World Championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Athletics Kenya name 58 to represent Kenya at World Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) have named 58 athletes to represent the country at this year’s World Championships in Tokyo in September.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The team were selected after a rigorous day of national trials at the Ulinzi Sports Complex during which the top two finishers in each discipline earned an automatic ticket, provided they met the qualifying time.

The World Championships is set for September 13-21, with Kenya looking to add to the 171 medals they have won in the history of the competition, thus far.

More to follow…

ATHLETES QUALIFIED FOR TOKYO 2025 – TEAM-1Download

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020