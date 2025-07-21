Wafula hoping to inspire more girls into professional golf

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – Kenya’s first female professional golfer Naomi Wafula is hoping to inspire more lady golfers to join her at the top.

Wafula says her story is evidence that any talented female golfer can play at the highest levels of the game regardless of their background.

“After the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) accepted me as the first female, I hope this inspires girls out there to know that they can achieve whatever they dream of regardless of whatever they come from,” the 27-year-old said.

Wafula etched her name into history books when she was incorporated as the first female member of the PGK on July 12.

It has been a long time coming for the seasoned golfer who has flown the national flag high at various prestigious tournaments, including the Magical Kenya Open.

A scion of golfing heritage, Wafula paid homage to her aunt — and veteran player Rose Naliaka — for inspiring her to take up the sport.

“I am just so happy to walk in the footsteps of my auntie, the legend Rose Naliaka. I started playing golf when I was six years old…now I am 27 years old. I am proud to be the first female professional golfer. It is such a huge milestone for me because it has always been my dream to play on Tour,” she said.

Wafula is looking forward to her first competition as a professional golfer, which will be at the Limuru Country Club, this week.

“I’ll be the only female in a field of top male professionals in the country. I am so looking forward to it and to representing Kilifi in this tournament. I hope girls here in the county and elsewhere get inspired by my story,” Wafula said.

PGK have recently undertaken significant steps to expand opportunities for women in the sport, including the inclusion of women’s categories in its Equator Tour and greater support for youth development initiatives.