Wafula hoping to inspire more girls into professional golf - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Golf

Wafula hoping to inspire more girls into professional golf

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – Kenya’s first female professional golfer Naomi Wafula is hoping to inspire more lady golfers to join her at the top.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wafula says her story is evidence that any talented female golfer can play at the highest levels of the game regardless of their background.

“After the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) accepted me as the first female, I hope this inspires girls out there to know that they can achieve whatever they dream of regardless of whatever they come from,” the 27-year-old said.

Wafula etched her name into history books when she was incorporated as the first female member of the PGK on July 12.

It has been a long time coming for the seasoned golfer who has flown the national flag high at various prestigious tournaments, including the Magical Kenya Open.

A scion of golfing heritage, Wafula paid homage to her aunt — and veteran player Rose Naliaka — for inspiring her to take up the sport.

“I am just so happy to walk in the footsteps of my auntie, the legend Rose Naliaka. I started playing golf when I was six years old…now I am 27 years old. I am proud to be the first female professional golfer. It is such a huge milestone for me because it has always been my dream to play on Tour,” she said.

Wafula is looking forward to her first competition as a professional golfer, which will be at the Limuru Country Club, this week.

“I’ll be the only female in a field of top male professionals in the country. I am so looking forward to it and to representing Kilifi in this tournament. I hope girls here in the county and elsewhere get inspired by my story,” Wafula said.

PGK have recently undertaken significant steps to expand opportunities for women in the sport, including the inclusion of women’s categories in its Equator Tour and greater support for youth development initiatives.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020