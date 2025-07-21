Sunshine for Sasha as former KRU chair wins NOC-K executive committee seat - Capital Sports
Outgoing NOCK president Paul Tergat congratulates newly elected executive committee member Alexander 'Sasha' Mutai. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sports

Sunshine for Sasha as former KRU chair wins NOC-K executive committee seat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – Former Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai has been elected as one of three executive members of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

Mutai garnered the second highest number of votes — 14 — in a closely fought competition on Monday morning at the Ole Sereni Hotel, Nairobi.

Joycelene Nyambura led the field with 16 votes, with Taekwondo Federation of Kenya (TFK) president Suleiman Sumba Kanyanya, earning the third slot with 14 votes.

The trio emerged from a competitive field of six candidates vying for the three available committee slots, with voting done by 27 eligible delegates.

Mutai’s election come just over 72 hours after his parent federation, KRU, withdrew his nomination for the executive committee position, saying he has ceased to be a bona fide member of the union.

However, the former chair had lodged a case with the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) seeking to be allowed to contest.

Mutai stepped down as KRU chair on May 30 in a special general meeting (SGM) at the RFUEA Grounds, which had been convened to pass a vote of no-confidence against him.

