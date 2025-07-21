Starlets sharp-shooter Shikangwa reveals why she is leaving Simba - Capital Sports
Harambee Starlets forward Jentrix Shikangwa

Football

Starlets sharp-shooter Shikangwa reveals why she is leaving Simba

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Despite having a hugely successful individual season, Kenyan international Jentrix Shikangwa will leave Tanzania’s Simba SC Women, in search of a new challenge.

Shikangwa has had two spells with Simba and finished last season as the club’s top scorer and the second best in the league.

However, Simba have announced that their prolific forward is leaving the club. Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Shikangwa has revealed her reasons to leave the club.

“I made the decision to leave because I was looking at a new challenge. As a player you always want to see yourself compete at higher stages. I have some good concrete offers and I am nearing completing one which will be announced soon. I know it is a step that will take me to a new level,” Shikangwa told Telecomasia.

She has described her season as okay, saying the only downside was the fact that the team didn’t win the title. They finished second, behind JKT Queens.

“We had some targets at the start of the season, to win the Premier League and I also wanted to win the golden boot. It was second place for both and not as ideal as I would have wished. But, despite that, I am still thankful for what I achieved and I look forward to doing better in the coming season, wherever I will be,” added the striker.

Shikangwa is reportedly eyeing a return to Europe.

