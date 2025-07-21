South Africa’s Kapur Wins NCBA Kabete Open as Youngster Kanana Shines Among Ladies

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – Royal Johannesburg Golf Club’s Pranay Kapur clinched the 2025 NCBA Kabete Open held at the VetLab Sports Club the past weekend, finishing one-over-par 217 over 54 holes during the three-day tournament.

He produced a consistent performance across three rounds, carding 78 and 68 in the first two rounds before finishing one-under-par for his final round to secure the win ahead of defending champion Adel Taufiq Balala of Nyali Golf & Country Club and Gilbert Chalwe, also of Royal Johannesburg Golf Club, who both finished on 219 (+3).

“It was a decent tournament. I started with a very rough round on Friday but improved on my putting in the second round. I started the third round I was tied with three other people for the lead, but I knew I had to stay calm and composed and play my game. Overall, it was a good tournament, and I liked the way I bounced back,” Kapur said.

It was yet another master-class display from teenage sensation Kanana Muthomi as she finished as the best lady with an overall score of ten-over-par 226, tied in position eight overall.

Pranay Kapur celebrates with his prize money at the NCBA Kabete Open.

Kapur had a rough start on Friday, picking six bogeys in the 3rd, 4th, 7th, 10th, 14th, and 18th while paring the rest to finish on 78 strokes.

However, he had a blemish-free second round, collecting birdies in the 2nd, 7th, 15th, and 16th, and playing par in the other holes to finish the round with four strokes to spare.

On his part, Balala, who was aiming for his fourth title in the tournament, started the tournament on the wrong footing also, picking a double-bogey on the first hole and five bogeys in the 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 15th, and 18th and pars on the rest on Friday to finish on 79.

On Saturday, he played birdies in the 7th, 9th, 12th, 15th, and 17th but bogeyed the 10th and 18th while playing level on the rest to finish the round on 69 strokes.

In the final round, he picked an eagle on the 18th, birdies in the 7th, 8th, and 12th, and bogeys on the 1st, 3rd, 13th, and 14th to finish the tournament on three-over-par 219.

Kanana Muthomi in action at the NCBA Kabete Open.

Chalwe played his best round on Sunday, moving 11 places on the final round to finish joint-second with Balala.

A perfect start on Sunday with consecutive birdies in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, and another one in the 12th, with only one dropped stroke on the 6th, saw him card four-under-par 68 to make up for the 76 and 75 scores in the first and second rounds, respectively.

Elvis Muigua, who is third on the KAGC standings, and championship leader John Lejirma both finished with a total of 221 (+5) after three rounds in yet another hotly contested battle, as second on the series rankings this season, Michael Karanga, finished a distant 14th.

The event had drawn 90 top players from around the world, vying for critical World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) points.

The participants included 80 from Kenya, two each from Rwanda, Mauritius, and Austria, and one each from Zambia, South Africa, and Burundi.

Focus now shifts to the second bit of the three-part Kenya Swing series with the NCBA Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship teeing off this Friday, 25th July, through to Sunday, 27th at the Sigona Golf Club.