Softball boss Karugu trounces Shujaa legend Kayange to become NOC-K deputy secretary general

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – Francis Karungu Njeru of the Softball Federation is the new deputy secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) after edging out rugby legend Humphrey Khayange Emonyi in a closely contested vote on Monday morning.

Karungu won by a single vote — 14 to 13 — during the elections held at Ole Sereni, Nairobi.

The softball official will now work closely with newly elected President Shadrack Maluki and Deputy Barnaba Korir to shape NOC-K’s next Olympic cycle.