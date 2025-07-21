Softball boss Karugu trounces Shujaa legend Kayange to become NOC-K deputy secretary general - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Softball Federation's Francis Karugu during the NOC-K polls. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sports

Softball boss Karugu trounces Shujaa legend Kayange to become NOC-K deputy secretary general

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – Francis Karungu Njeru of the Softball Federation is the new deputy secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) after edging out rugby legend Humphrey Khayange Emonyi in a closely contested vote on Monday morning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Karungu won by a single vote — 14 to 13 — during the elections held at Ole Sereni, Nairobi.

The softball official will now work closely with newly elected President Shadrack Maluki and Deputy Barnaba Korir to shape NOC-K’s next Olympic cycle.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020