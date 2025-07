NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – Kenya Hockey Federation (KHF) president Nahashon Randiek is the new second deputy president of the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

Randiek was elected after garnering 14 votes as opposed to 13 for his challenger, Anthony Kariuki, in what was a closely contested poll.

Kariuki is the immediate former treasurer of the body.

More to follow…