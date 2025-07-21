Ogolla, Mose elected unopposed as delayed NOC-K polls kick off

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – Kenya Weightlifting Federation (KWF) secretary general John Ogolla has been elected unopposed as National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) secretary general.

Ogolla’s election came as a result of the omission of Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president Andrew Mudibo via a Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruling that declared him illegitimately nominated by his parent federation to vie for the same seat.

In the ruling delivered on June 18, SDT determined that KTTA had not complied with the Sports Act of 2013 when they nominated Mudibo and had failed to hold elections for the past eight years.

Kenya Cycling Federation (KCF) secretary general Charles Mose votes at the NOC-K polls. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

However, KTTA — through secretary general Fahd Daim — successfully applied for a judicial review of the ruling last week.

However, the High Court in Bomet ruled that the SDT ruling remains in effect even as the judicial review continues.

Also elected unopposed on Monday morning was Kenya Cycling Federation secretary general Charles Mose who clinched the deputy treasurer’s post.

This is after the passing on of his closest challenger, Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) president Paul Otula, on Labour Day (May 1).

Voting for the other positions is ongoing at the Ole Sereni Hotel, Nairobi.