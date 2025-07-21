Mumo Guides Team to Victory at KCB Golf Series in Machakos - Capital Sports
James Kinga at the putting green during the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the Machakos Golf Club

Golf

Mumo Guides Team to Victory at KCB Golf Series in Machakos

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – The four-ball of Benjamin Mumo, John Masai, Faustine Maithya, and L.M. Kamba returned a combined score of 141 points to emerge as the overall best team at the KCB East Africa Golf Tour in Machakos over the weekend.

They triumphed over the team of Richard Muli, Bernard Mutua, Major Mumo,
and Jack Musomba, who returned a combined score of 138 points to be
crowned the second-best team.

Both teams have qualified for the tour’s grand finale slated for December 5.

“It is such a proud moment for me and my team following an amazing outing on the course. We formed this team intending to win, and that is exactly what we did. We are looking forward to the grand finale and cannot wait to represent Machakos at
the event,” Mumo said.

In the individual category, handicap 17 Simon Kimatu returned an impressive 42 stableford points to be named the overall winner, beating handicap 19 Charles Kithuku, who returned 40 points to take home the men’s winner award.

Ndunge Musyoka, who plays off handicap 40, registered 42 stableford points to bag the lady winner award, beating a huge field.

Rose Nduta, who plays off handicap 33, returned 37 points to clinch the guest winner award.

Handicap 24 Allan Kirui, who returned 35 points, claimed the staff winner award after countback, beating Joseph Malatu, who plays off handicap 29, who emerged the staff runner-up with 35 points after countback.

Peerless handicap 17 Peter Mbithi returned an excellent 32 points to scoop the junior category.

Benson Mutua was the nearest to the pin while Raymond Kisyang’a won the longest drive in the men’s category.

Rose Nduta won the longest drive in the ladies’ category.

The next leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour will be held at the Kisii Golf Club on July 26.

