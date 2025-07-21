Marathon G.O.A.T Kipchoge wins NOCK athletes' rep unopposed - Capital Sports
Eliud Kipchoge with Louise Haxthausen, the UNESCO East Africa Regional Director. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Athletics

Marathon G.O.A.T Kipchoge wins NOCK athletes’ rep unopposed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – Two-time world record holder Eliud Kipchoge has been elected unopposed as the male athletes’ representative for the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

Kipchoge did not have any challenger for the position, having been nominated by Athletics Kenya (AK) in April, ahead of the initial polls that were set for April 23.

Meanwhile, Malkia Strikers player Edith Wisa was elected female athletes’ representative after trouncing national women’s rugby 7s captain Grace Adhiambo in a closely-fought contest.

Wisa, also the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) captain, garnered 15 votes in comparison to her opponents’ 12.

More to follow…

