Man Utd forward Rashford passes Barcelona medical

BARCELONA, Spain, July 21, 2025 – Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has passed a medical at Barcelona before his loan move.

The 27-year-old arrived in Catalonia on Sunday night after getting permission from United to complete the formalities of a move.

The England international was met by Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco at the training ground on Monday morning.

Talks between Barcelona and United progressed swiftly in the last week, with a deal agreed in principle over the weekend.

Barcelona have agreed to cover Rashford’s wages for the duration of his season-long loan after he accepted a 25% pay cut, saving United about £14m.

The deal, which is for an initial 12 months, includes an option to buy for £30.3m (35m euros).

Rashford will be presented to the media on Wednesday.

Joining Barcelona has been Rashford’s preferred option since he said in December he was ready for a new challenge after being dropped by United head coach Ruben Amorim.

The move will be Rashford’s second consecutive loan spell after a six-month stint with Aston Villa in the second half of last season.

Barcelona hope that Rashford’s move will be completed in time join the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea on Thursday.

The Spanish club have work to do in order to register Rashford for La Liga competition. However, unregistered players can train with the team and play in non-competitive matches.

Should Rashford join the tour, he could come up against former United team-mate Jesse Lingard.

Lingard, 32, is in his second season with K League side FC Seoul, who face Barcelona on 31 July.

Another of Rashford’s former team-mates, Monaco midfielder Paul Pogba, told YouTuber IShowSpeed: “I’m happy for him because they (United) took his number.

“Manchester United are losing a great player. Unlucky for them. It’s great for Barcelona.

‘It’s not really his (Amorim’s) fault. If he doesn’t believe in someone… He needs to win. If he doesn’t win they’re going to sack him.”