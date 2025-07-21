Liverpool agree £69m fee for striker Ekitike

LONDON, England, July 21, 2025 – Liverpool have agreed an initial £69m fee to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The 23-year-old Frenchman is expected to arrive in the UK on Tuesday before having a medical.

Frankfurt accepted a deal worth £79m, with £69m guaranteed and £10m in add-ons.

Ekitike is expected to sign a six-year contract and will fly out to join Liverpool’s Asia tour later this week.

Newcastle had a £70m bid for Ekitike rejected this month, while Liverpool have shown an interest in Magpies striker Alexander Isak.

Ekitike scored 15 goals in 31 starts as Frankfurt finished third in the Bundesliga last season.

His arrival will push Liverpool’s spending past £250m this summer.

They signed Florian Wirtz for a potential British record £116m, while defenders Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have arrived for a combined £70m.

Only five players bettered Ekitike’s scoring record in the Bundesliga last season, and he provided eight assists.

He had 117 shots on goal, more than any other player.

‘Ekitike is a versatile attacker’ – analysis

Constantin Eckner

Bundesliga expert

Ekitike is the latest success story of Frankfurt’s recruitment.

He was not unknown when he joined Frankfurt on loan in early 2024 but had fallen into a bit of a hole.

He had attracted the interest of other clubs, including Newcastle, when he was coming through at Reims.

Ekitike opted to join Paris St-Germain but could not quite break through amid the embarrassment of riches in the attacking department.

Frankfurt picked him up and signed him on a permanent deal a year ago.

He served as a lone striker and in a partnership under manager Dino Toppmoller.

During the first half of last season Ekitike and Omar Marmoush formed a fearsome pairing, but this was broken up when Manchester City signed Marmoush for £63m in January.

Frankfurt did not acquire a replacement for Marmoush and instead changed the tactical set-up. During the second half of the campaign Ekitike played up front, with two attacking midfielders behind him.

Ekitike is versatile and not a striker who only feels at home inside the box. When he played alongside Marmoush both swapped positions constantly.

Ekitike might not be the most dynamic player, but he can get by defenders with smart moves.

His tactical understanding is one of his great strengths, not just in possession but also when applying a high or midfield press.