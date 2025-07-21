Korir wins first deputy president post in closely fought NOCK polls - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Outgoing NOCK president Paul Tergat congratulates incoming first deputy president Barnaba Korir. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sports

Korir wins first deputy president post in closely fought NOCK polls

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) executive member Barnaba Korir has been elected as the new first deputy president of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Korir secured 15 out of 27 votes to beat Anthony Ombok, supremo of the Kenya Boxing Federation in Monday’s elections held at Ole Sereni, Nairobi.

Korir’s election comes at a pivotal moment for Kenyan sports, with NOC-K expected to steer preparations for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The elections had initially been postponed twice due to court orders that halted the process, but Monday’s congress proceeded under close supervision by IEBC and the Ministry of Sports.

Korir now deputizes newly elected NOC-K President Shadrack Maluki, who also won by a 15-12 margin against outgoing Secretary General Francis Mutuku.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020