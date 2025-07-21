Korir wins first deputy president post in closely fought NOCK polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) executive member Barnaba Korir has been elected as the new first deputy president of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

Korir secured 15 out of 27 votes to beat Anthony Ombok, supremo of the Kenya Boxing Federation in Monday’s elections held at Ole Sereni, Nairobi.

Korir’s election comes at a pivotal moment for Kenyan sports, with NOC-K expected to steer preparations for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The elections had initially been postponed twice due to court orders that halted the process, but Monday’s congress proceeded under close supervision by IEBC and the Ministry of Sports.

Korir now deputizes newly elected NOC-K President Shadrack Maluki, who also won by a 15-12 margin against outgoing Secretary General Francis Mutuku.