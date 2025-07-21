ICC consider three new member applications from Africa - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Indian players celebrate with the Champions Trophy. PHOTO/ICC

Cricket

ICC consider three new member applications from Africa

Published

LONDON, England, July 21, 2025 – Three African countries will apply to become Associate members of the International Cricket Council later this year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Burkina Faso, Mauritius and Burundi are all planning to submit the relevant paperwork with the ICC’s membership committee before December’s deadline.

BBC Sport understands the trio had hoped to be considered by the governing body at this year’s ICC Annual General Meeting.

However, none of the three countries were able to progress further with their applications due to various administrative queries raised by the ICC.

At last weekend’s AGM in Singapore the ICC increased their total number of members to 110 after Zambia and Timor-Leste were both given Associate status.

Zambia were expelled by the ICC in 2021 for problems relating to their governance but have now been readmitted.

USA remain ‘on notice’ with ICC

The ICC said after their AGM that USA Cricket will “remain on notice” amid ongoing membership compliance concerns.

USA Cricket was at serious risk of being suspended by the ICC, which would have resulted in a cut to central funding and the United States’ men’s and women’s sides barred from ICC events.

BBC Sport has seen evidence that USA Cricket has addressed five of the eight issues flagged by the ICC relating to governance, finance and administration.

Rather than an outright suspension the ICC have opted to give USA Cricket more time to resolve remaining issues with the caveat that the global governing body’s board “reserve the right to take such actions as it deems appropriate”.

One key area Cricket USA are under pressure to address is satisfying the criteria laid out by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee for National Governing Body (NGB) status.

NGB status is required for a sport to take place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games were cricket is due to return after an absence of 128 years.

“USA Cricket is required to undertake comprehensive governance reforms, including but not limited to completing free and fair elections within a three-month period,” said an ICC statement.

USA Cricket were originally placed on notice at the ICC’s 2024 AGM in Sri Lanka for “non-compliance with ICC membership criteria”.

Cricket Chile were placed on notice at the same time but have addressed issues relating to its governance structure to the ICC’s satisfaction.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020