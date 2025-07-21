ICC consider three new member applications from Africa

LONDON, England, July 21, 2025 – Three African countries will apply to become Associate members of the International Cricket Council later this year.

Burkina Faso, Mauritius and Burundi are all planning to submit the relevant paperwork with the ICC’s membership committee before December’s deadline.

BBC Sport understands the trio had hoped to be considered by the governing body at this year’s ICC Annual General Meeting.

However, none of the three countries were able to progress further with their applications due to various administrative queries raised by the ICC.

At last weekend’s AGM in Singapore the ICC increased their total number of members to 110 after Zambia and Timor-Leste were both given Associate status.

Zambia were expelled by the ICC in 2021 for problems relating to their governance but have now been readmitted.

USA remain ‘on notice’ with ICC

The ICC said after their AGM that USA Cricket will “remain on notice” amid ongoing membership compliance concerns.

USA Cricket was at serious risk of being suspended by the ICC, which would have resulted in a cut to central funding and the United States’ men’s and women’s sides barred from ICC events.

BBC Sport has seen evidence that USA Cricket has addressed five of the eight issues flagged by the ICC relating to governance, finance and administration.

Rather than an outright suspension the ICC have opted to give USA Cricket more time to resolve remaining issues with the caveat that the global governing body’s board “reserve the right to take such actions as it deems appropriate”.

One key area Cricket USA are under pressure to address is satisfying the criteria laid out by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee for National Governing Body (NGB) status.

NGB status is required for a sport to take place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games were cricket is due to return after an absence of 128 years.

“USA Cricket is required to undertake comprehensive governance reforms, including but not limited to completing free and fair elections within a three-month period,” said an ICC statement.

USA Cricket were originally placed on notice at the ICC’s 2024 AGM in Sri Lanka for “non-compliance with ICC membership criteria”.

Cricket Chile were placed on notice at the same time but have addressed issues relating to its governance structure to the ICC’s satisfaction.