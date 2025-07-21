Harambee Stars withdraw from CHAN warm-up tourney in Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – Harambee Stars have withdrawn from the Cecafa Four-Nations Tournament that was set to kick off today (July 21) in Arusha, Tanzania.

In a statement, the federation said the decision was informed by technical advice from head coach Benni McCarthy.

“This decision has been made following recommendations and advice from

the team’s technical bench, led by Head Coach Benni McCarthy, after a

thorough assessment of the prevailing conditions, which were deemed

unsuitable for the team’s participation and overall preparation,” the statement read.

The national team were to use the week-long tourney as preparations for the upcoming Africa Nations Championships (CHAN), which Kenya is to co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

They were to face the hosts on Monday at 3:00 pm at the Karatu Stadium before meeting Uganda and CHAN defending champions Senegal, within the week.

Following the development, the team will return to Kenya to continue their preparations for the continental competition.

“The team will return to Kenya and resume preparations for the upcoming

African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, with full focus now shifting

to ensuring optimal readiness for the assignment ahead,” the federation said.

McCarthy and his boys had jetted out of the country on Saturday morning for the tournament, which the tactician had intended to gauge the players before naming the final team.

Stars kick off their maiden CHAN campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo on August 3 at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.