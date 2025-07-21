Harambee Stars withdraw from CHAN warm-up tourney in Tanzania - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars Head Coach Benni McCarthy converses with players during a training session in Abidjan. PHOTO/FKF

CHAN 2025

Harambee Stars withdraw from CHAN warm-up tourney in Tanzania

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – Harambee Stars have withdrawn from the Cecafa Four-Nations Tournament that was set to kick off today (July 21) in Arusha, Tanzania.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the federation said the decision was informed by technical advice from head coach Benni McCarthy.

“This decision has been made following recommendations and advice from
the team’s technical bench, led by Head Coach Benni McCarthy, after a
thorough assessment of the prevailing conditions, which were deemed
unsuitable for the team’s participation and overall preparation,” the statement read.

The national team were to use the week-long tourney as preparations for the upcoming Africa Nations Championships (CHAN), which Kenya is to co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

They were to face the hosts on Monday at 3:00 pm at the Karatu Stadium before meeting Uganda and CHAN defending champions Senegal, within the week.

Following the development, the team will return to Kenya to continue their preparations for the continental competition.

“The team will return to Kenya and resume preparations for the upcoming
African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, with full focus now shifting
to ensuring optimal readiness for the assignment ahead,” the federation said.

McCarthy and his boys had jetted out of the country on Saturday morning for the tournament, which the tactician had intended to gauge the players before naming the final team.

Stars kick off their maiden CHAN campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo on August 3 at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020