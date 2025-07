NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – Fred Kamau Chege has been elected the new Treasurer of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) after narrowly defeating Moses Mbuthia of the Kenya Volleyball Federation.

Out of the 27 eligible votes cast, Chege garnered 14, while Mbuthia secured 13, with no spoilt ballots reported, marking one of the day’s closest margins across the executive races.

More to follow…