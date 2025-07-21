Caf expect flood of football fans in Kenya for CHAN - Capital Sports
CAF secretary general Veron Mosengo-Omba with CHAN local organising chair Nicholas Musonye and other officials.

CHAN 2025

Caf expect flood of football fans in Kenya for CHAN

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – Confederation of African Football (Caf) secretary general Veron Mosengo-Omba expects a record attendance at next month’s African Nations Championships (CHAN) in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Mosengo-Omba says anticipation in the rest of the continent is fever-pitch as the countdown to the competition continues.

“On my way from the airport, we could see that it is all about Pamoja CHAN. The marketing is really good and people from all over Africa are now looking to the tournament. They can’t wait to buy the tickets so they can come and watch the matches,” Mosengo-Omba said.

The secretary general further praised three countries for the exemplary preparation for the tourney, noting that it is a learning experience for co-hosts of future competitions.

“I would say it is not only about one country but the three countries…the Pamoja bid. They have done very well and there’s a lot we are learning on how three countries in the continent can co-host a tournament of such magnitude,” he said.

Mosengo-Omba was speaking during a day-long tour of the Kasarani and Nyayo stadia, which are set to host the Group A matches as well as the Group C fixture between Niger and Algeria — in the case of Nyayo.

The secretary general said it is all systems go, giving a thumbs up for the two venues.

“We are ready…you can see even the grass is in top condition as well as changing rooms. Everything is ready. There are of course, a few things remaining here and there but overall, we are ready for CHAN,” he said.

He called on all Kenyans to turn up at the stadia to support not only the home team but also the other nations who will be playing in the country.

The competition is set for kick off on August 2 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam where Tanzania face Burkina Faso.

The national football team, Harambee Stars, step on the Kasarani turf the next day to face the Democratic Republic of Congo.

