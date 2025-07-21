Barasa named national U20 head coach ahead of Africa Volleyball Champs - Capital Sports
Malkia Strikers posing for a team photo before her opening Paris Olympic Games against Brazil in Paris, France. Photo/KELLY AYODI

Volleyball

Barasa named national U20 head coach ahead of Africa Volleyball Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21, 2025 – Former Malkia Strikers player Jackline Barasa will be in charge of the national under 20 women’s team for next month’s Africa Championships in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Barasa will be assisted by Luka Kariuki as she seeks to steer the young queens to victory at the continental championships, set for August 2-12 in the Cameroonian capital.

The coach’s work is cut out following the team’s dismal performance at the last edition of the competition, held in Tunis, Tunisia where they left without a single win.

Kenya lost all their group matches against Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria by straight sets before going down 3-1 to the latter nation in the bronze medal match — losing 20-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-25.

Barasa is presently head coach at Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) who she led to the playoffs of this year’s Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Women’s league before losing to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in straight sets.

Other members of the national under 20 team technical bench include Ismail Chege as head of delegation and Kenneth Tonui as team manager.

The squad commence residential training on Tuesday (July 22) at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium, ahead of the tourney.

