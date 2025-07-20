Youngster Koech 'shocked' by big win at London Diamond League - Capital Sports
Phanuel Koech celebrates his win in the men's 1500m. PHOTO/WANDA DIAMOND LEAGUE.

Athletics

Youngster Koech ‘shocked’ by big win at London Diamond League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Phanuel Koech admits his Diamond League win in London came as a surprise.

Koech admits he did not expect to perform so well against elite competition in what was his debut in the main category of the prestigious event.

“I thank God for this day, I was not expecting to run like that today. The field was very strong, and I enjoyed racing against them all today,” the 18-year-old said.

Koech clocked a meet record (MR) of 3:28.82 to win the men’s 1500m, ahead of world champion Josh Kerr  who finished in a season’s best of (SB) of 3:29.37.

Portugal’s Isaac Nader timed a personal best (PB) of  3:31.55 to claim third.

Koech added that he had to remain focused to triumph over the star-studded startlist that also comprised 2020 Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega of Ethiopia, 2022 World champion Jake Wightman (Great Britain) and 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Oliver Hoare of Australia.

“I was thinking about all the big guys running fast, so I had to stay focused.
Tactics did not go to plan, I just had to go with 200m to go,” he said.

Saturday’s win came just over a fortnight after he set a world record for the Under 20 level at the Paris Diamond League promotional race in the French capital.

Koech clocked 3:27.72 to finish second in the men’s 1500m.

It was also his third international win after victory at the Lucca International Meeting in Italy (June 8) as well as the Ostrava Golden Spike (June 24).

