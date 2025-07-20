Wanyonyi not yet the ‘finished product’ ahead of Tokyo World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20, 2025 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi confesses he is yet to hit peak form despite another Diamond League win on Saturday evening.

Wanyonyi says there is still a small part of his craft, which he needs to improve on in training.

“My training right now is at 80%, so I will be upping the training in the next few weeks and over the next races before Tokyo,” the 20-year-old said.

Wanyonyi clocked a meet record of 1:42.00 to win the men’s 800m at the London Diamond League on Saturday evening, collecting his fourth win in the prestigious tournament this year.

World champion Marco Arop who ran a season’s best (SB) of 1:42.22 to claim second place whereas Max Burgin of Great Britain finished third in a personal best (PB) of 1:42.36.

The youngster said he has been intensifying his training since Monaco when he clocked a world lead of 1:41.44 to win the men’s 800m.

“I am so excited to win this race, that is what I came here to do, and it is great to set a meeting record too. It was a great race to be a part of. Preparation has been going well after Monaco, so this one was important today,” he said.

Wanyonyi is the favourite heading into the World Championships in Tokyo in September this year.

He will be looking to upgrade on his silver medal win at the last edition of the competition in 2023 where he clocked 1:44.53.