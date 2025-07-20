Stars coach McCarthy tips Police forward Bajaber to play abroad in near future

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy believes Mohammed Bajaber will not be playing in the local league for long.

McCarthy says the Kenya Police forward is a tenacious player who is already attracting flirtatious glances from international clubs.

“He has developed into a powerhouse and is a player who is not going to play in the Kenyan league for long. International clubs are already looking at him and that is largely due to his bravery and tenacity that he has as a player because he wants better for himself,” the South African said.

Bajaber has established himself as one of the first names on McCarthy’s team sheet, following a memorable debut for Harambee Stars in their World Cup qualifier against the Gambia in March this year.

On that occasion, the 22-year-old curled a right-footed rocket into the top corner as Stars ground out a thrilling 3-3 draw with the West Africans in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Bajaber then featured in Kenya’s next match a few days later — a World Cup qualifier against Gabon at Nyayo Stadium — where his trickery on the ball and aggressiveness was plain for all and sundry.

The former Nairobi City Stars has been steadily cementing his reputation as a portent threat, scoring 11 goals in total for Simba wa Nairobi before joining the eventual Premier League champions in January this year.

He continued his hot streak for the law enforcers, famously scoring a brace as Police beat Murang’a Seal 3-1 in a league encounter.

However, Bajaber’s stint with Police has been thus far plagued by injuries, costing him the opportunity to play in Harambee Stars’ twin international friendlies against Chad in Morocco, last month.

Nonetheless, the forward retains the trust of the national team gaffer who has wrapped him in cotton wool ahead of the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

“For such a player, you give them opportunity to be available because you cannot lose a player like that. It would be very silly of me to let him train every day and then lose him before CHAN to small niggles and injury,” McCarthy said.

Bajaber has been undergoing a slightly different training regime from the rest of the squad as he steps up his recovery to peak fitness.

“He has a strict programme with the fitness coach and the physio. He starts by training with the team and then the moment it gets intense and physical …people start kicking each other…we take him out to safeguard him so that by the time CHAN arrives, you have one of your best players ready to play for you,” the coach said.

Bajaber is part of the 25-man squad that has travelled to Tanzania for the four-nations tournament, which is part of their preparations for next month’s CHAN.

They play Uganda on Monday at the Karatu Stadium before facing the hosts on Thursday.

They then wrap up their campaign against Senegal on Sunday.